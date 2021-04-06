Abbott issues executive order banning “vaccine passports” in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order early Tuesday morning that prohibits state agencies or political offices from having a so-called “vaccine passport.”

The order also prohibits organizations that receive public funds from requiring consumers to prove they have been vaccinated before they receive service.

“Everyday, Texans are returning to normal life as more people get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. But, as I’ve said all along, these vaccines are always voluntary and never forced. Government should not require any Texan to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives.” Gov. Greg Abbott

This executive order comes one day after the Lone Star State made national headlines for the first capacity crowd at a professional sporting event since the start of the pandemic.

The Texas Rangers allowed a sellout crowd to gather at their home opener in Globe Life Field Monday afternoon when they opened a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rangers dropped a 6-2 game in front of more than 38,000 fans.

Abbott also made headlines by declining a previously accepted invitation to throw out the first pitch after Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta due to a controversial elections bill was signed into law back in March.

“It is shameful that America’s pastime is not only being influenced by partisan politics, but also perpetuating false political narratives. This decision does not diminish the deep respect I have for the Texas Rangers baseball organization, which is outstanding from top to bottom. I wish the team great success this season,” the letter says.

