Abbott issues order that targets migrants entering Texas who might have COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday issued an Executive Order restricting ground transportation of migrants coming into Texas who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19.

“The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities,” Abbott said. “This Executive Order will reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure in our communities.”

The order directs the Texas Department of Public Safety to stop any vehicle “upon reasonable suspicion of such violation” and make the driver return to its point of origin or a port of entry.

The DPS also has the authority to impound a vehicle that violates the order.

The order states in part: “WHEREAS, despite the emergence of the highly contagious delta variant of COVID- 19, and the fact that vaccination rates are lower in the countries that newly admitted migrants come from and pass through, President Biden has thwarted the Title 42 order’s effect by admitting into the United States and the State of Texas, migrants who are testing positive for COVID-19.”