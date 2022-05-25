UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to release more details Wednesday afternoon about the investigation into Tuesday’s shooting at an elementary school.

The shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde left at least 19 students and two adults dead. Officials have not yet officially released the names of the victims, but families are coming forward to identify their loved ones.

The shooter, who Abbott identified as Salvador Ramos, 18, is also dead. The governor said he was killed by responding officers.

Abbott will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan and U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, as well as other state and local officials. The press conference will take place at 12:30 p.m. at Uvalde High School.

The shooting began around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, said Pete Arredondo, chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District. The entire district went on lockdown.

By 12:15 p.m., the Uvalde CISD posted about the active shooter at Robb Elementary School on social media.

Abbott said Tuesday Uvalde CISD Police is the primary investigating agency, but state resources are being offered to help.

In addition to the shooting at Robb Elementary, Abbott said Tuesday there were reports Ramos had shot his grandmother before going into the school. NBC News reports Lt. Chris Olivarez with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the grandmother was shot, then taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Ramos legally purchased two AR-style rifles shortly after his 18th birthday, along with 375 rounds of ammunition, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

The shooting happened just two days before the last day of the school year, per Uvalde CISD’s calendar.

“My heart is broken today,” Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell said Tuesday evening. “We’re a small community, and we need your prayers to get us through this.”