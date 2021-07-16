Abbott to host Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for border security meeting on Saturday

DEL RIO, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Saturday afternoon in Del Rio for a briefing on border security.
In a release by his office, Abbott said that the visit comes after he invoked the Emergency Management Assistant Compact. He says this was to help “quell the surge of illegal migrants… and secure the border.”
DeSantis deployed Florida law enforcement to Texas to assist Abbott after he invoked the compact. There will be several other top Texas law enforcement officials present at the meeting, including:
- Attorney General Ken Paxton
- Colonel Steve McCraw
- Chief Nim Kidd
- Major General Tracy Norris
- NBPC President Brandon Judd
- Sheriff Joe Martinez
The meeting will be at the Del Rio International Airport and will begin at 2:15 p.m.