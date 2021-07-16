Abbott to host Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for border security meeting on Saturday

FILE – In this April 30, 2021, file photo surrounded by lawmakers, Florida Gov.Ron DeSantis speaks at the end of a legislative session at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. Now that the pandemic appears to be waning and DeSantis is heading into his reelection campaign next year, he has emerged from the political uncertainty as one of the most prominent Republican governors and an early White House front-runner in 2024 among Donald Trump’s acolytes, if the former president doesn’t run again. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

DEL RIO, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott is hosting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Saturday afternoon in Del Rio for a briefing on border security.

In a release by his office, Abbott said that the visit comes after he invoked the Emergency Management Assistant Compact. He says this was to help “quell the surge of illegal migrants… and secure the border.”

DeSantis deployed Florida law enforcement to Texas to assist Abbott after he invoked the compact. There will be several other top Texas law enforcement officials present at the meeting, including:

Attorney General Ken Paxton

Colonel Steve McCraw

Chief Nim Kidd

Major General Tracy Norris

NBPC President Brandon Judd

Sheriff Joe Martinez

The meeting will be at the Del Rio International Airport and will begin at 2:15 p.m.