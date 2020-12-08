Attorney General Ken Paxton sues battleground states due to ‘unconstitutional changes’ to 2020 Election Laws

TEXAS (KETK) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for allegedly exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws and ‘unlawfully’ enacting last-minute changes.

“Trust in the integrity of our election processes is sacrosanct and binds our citizenry and the States in this Union together. Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin destroyed that trust and compromised the security and integrity of the 2020 election. The states violated statutes enacted by their duly elected legislatures, thereby violating the Constitution. By ignoring both state and federal law, these states have not only tainted the integrity of their own citizens’ vote, but of Texas and every other state that held lawful elections. Their failure to abide by the rule of law casts a dark shadow of doubt over the outcome of the entire election. We now ask that the Supreme Court step in to correct this egregious error.” Attorney General Paxton

For presidential elections, each state must appoint its electors to the electoral college in a manner that complies with the Constitution.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, officials in most states and U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr have said. Biden won in all four states where Paxton is challenging the results.

Paxton and Trump are political allies whose interests often line up in court, as with Texas’ challenge to the Affordable Care Act. Paxton, in public appearances, often characterizes their relationship as a friendly one, sharing the story of the time the president called while Paxton was in the shower.

Paxton, who has been under indictment since 2015 for felony securities fraud charges, is facing fresh criminal allegations from eight of his top deputies, who said they believe he broke the law by using the agency to do favors for a political donor. The FBI is investigating Paxton over those claims, according to the Associated Press. Paxton has denied wrongdoing.