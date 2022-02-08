TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke will speak in Tyler Tuesday at 1 p.m.

This is part of his “Keeping the Lights On: A Statewide Drive for a Brighter Texas” to mark one year since the 2021 winter storm that knocked out much of Texas’s power grid.

O’Rourke is running for governor and challenging incumbent Greg Abbott. In 2018, O’Rourke came within two percentage points of the incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. He also jumped into the Democratic presidential primary in March 2019, but suspended his campaign eight months later.

His “Keeping the Lights On” is a 12-day, more than 2,100 mile statewide drive that goes through 20 cities and towns.

O’Rourke spoke in Denton on Sunday and will be in Waco later Tuesday. The tour started in his home town of El Paso on Feb. 4 and will end in Houston on Feb. 15.

Below is a list of gubernatorial candidates for Texas:

Republican:

Greg Abbott (incumbent)

Paul Belew

Danny Harrison

Kandy Kaye Horn

Don Huffines

Rick Perry

Chad Prather

Allen West

Democrat: