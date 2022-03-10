NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke stopped in East Texas on Thursday afternoon to hold a public town hall as part of his People of Texas Campaign.

KETK’s Sarah Alegre reported live in Nacogdoches to bring full coverage of the event, which started at 5:30 p.m. at the Fredonia Hotel Courtyard.

As part of his People of Texas Campaign, O’Rourke is visiting every part of the State of Texas throughout the month of March. During these events, he said he will focus on how the people of Texas can overcome the current divisions and unite around the popular things that Texans want to accomplish together, such as:

expanding Medicaid

creating jobs that pay a living wage

fully funding schools while “having the backs of teachers”

ensuring that everyone can live to their full potential

O’Rourke also intends to highlight what he believes to be the failures of Gov. Greg Abbott, claiming that the governor “has spent the past seven years serving his own interests and those of his corporate donors while repeatedly leaving the people of Texas behind.”

He has further claimed that Abbott’s “obsessive focus on an extreme, radical agenda that divides, attacks, and hurts the people of Texas has come at the direct expense of this state’s schools, health, workers, families and communities.”