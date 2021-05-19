Bill requiring energy providers to prepare for extreme weather advances in Texas House

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of the major efforts to reform Texas’ energy grid in response to February’s deadly winter storm is moving forward in the state legislature.

Senate Bill 3, sponsored by Sen. Charles Schwertner of Georgetown, was passed to the full Texas House for consideration by the State Affairs Committee on Tuesday. The bill was approved by the Texas Senate in March.

The legislation would establish a statewide emergency alert system for power outages and require gas and electricity producers to prepare for extreme weather events. Violating the proposed law would come with a $1 million fine.

“We know that this is a critical piece of legislation,” said Rep. Chris Paddie, chairman of the State Affairs Committee. “We all collectively made a commitment to address all of the challenges that we identified in our early hearings and I think we largely have a product now that does that.”

Reforming Texas’ energy grid is one of the top priorities for state lawmakers with only two weeks left in the legislative session.