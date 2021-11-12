Bryan Hughes announces bid for reelection to Texas Senate

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – State Sen. Bryan Hughes from Mineola announced he will run for reelection to the Texas State Senate, clearing up rumors about him running for Congress.

In a tweet Friday, Hughes said that he will file for re-election to the Texas Senate on Saturday because “the Texas Senate is leading the country on so many issues that matter.”

This comes after Louie Gohmert announced that he is considering running for Texas Attorney General if he gets enough funds. If so, that would leave his newly-redistricted Congressional seat open.

Hughes has authored several high-profile bills in the previous legislative sessions. His bills on abortion and elections laws have garnered a lot of public attention.

Hughes first stepped into office in 2017 and his current term is set to end Jan. 10, 2023. He is the chair of the Senate State Affairs Committee and sits on the following committees in addition to that: Education, Jurisprudence, Nominations and Natural Resources and Economic Development.