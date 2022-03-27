TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Texas State Sen. Bryan Hughes has been appointed to the Senate Committee on Finance, according to a press release.

Sen. Hughes issued the following statement regarding the appointment:

“The Senate Finance Committee manages state finances and comes up with a balanced budget. As a member of the committee, I will press on with the conservative principles that have made Texas a model of limited government and economic strength. Unlike Washington D.C., the Texas Legislature understands the importance of good stewardship and living within our means. I thank Lt. Governor Patrick for this appointment and look forward to working with Chair Huffman and members of the committee. Together, we will make sure that Texas attracts business, supports individual liberty and leads the nation in freedom and opportunity.” Sen. Bryan Hughes

Hughes has been a member of the Texas Senate for the last five years and was previously a House member for 14 years. In addition to his recent appointment to the Senate Committee on Finance, Hughes also serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on State Affairs and as a member of the Education, Jurisprudence, Natural Resource & Economic Development, Nominations and Redistricting Committees.