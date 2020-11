MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Chris D. Paddie, Texas State Representative of District 9 announced that he would end his candidacy and endorsed his support for Dade Phelan.

“I worked diligently to protect our Republican majority and I was very encouraged by the results…I am optimistic about the House’s future. Now that the results are in, I have decided to end my candidacy for Speaker and enthusiastically support my friend Dade Phelan.” Paddie said in a tweet.

