Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt announces candidacy for Texas Attorney General

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 16: Lee Merritt, attorney for the Merritt Law Firm in Philadelphia, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to examine issues involving race and policing practices in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd and the civil unrest that followed, on Capitol Hill on June 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt announced his plans to run for Texas Attorney General in 2022.

Merritt took to Twitter Saturday to announce his candidacy.

I am running for Attorney General of Texas.

・・・

Texas deserves an attorney general that will fight for the constitutional rights of all citizens. pic.twitter.com/JhE9HSPc8q — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) March 20, 2021

“Texas deserves an attorney general that will fight for the constitutional rights of all citizens,” Merritt said.

According to his Twitter video, Merritt had not planned to announce his candidacy just yet. He said he was discussing his concerns about the “lack of action and resources for people with mental health crisis in Texas” with a reporter when the topic came up.

He said that Attorney General Ken Paxton blocked him after he spoke out about what he sees as poor training of police officers to deal with people with mental health issues.

“I said it was Ken Paxton’s responsibility. I had been telling Ken Paxton that for a while, but he blocked me. I said if he didn’t do his job, then I would take his job,” Merritt said. “It’s clear he doesn’t want to do his job, so I decided to go ahead and take it.”

Paxton assumed office in 2015 and his current term does not end until 2023. The position does not have term limits.

Merritt is currently representing the family of Marvin Scott, a 26-year-old man who died in custody at the Collin County Detention Facility.

According to our sister station NBCDFW, Merritt has also represented several Black families who lost loved ones in officer-involved shootings, including UNT student Darius Tarver, Botham Jean in Dallas, Atatiana Jefferson in Fort Worth and Jordan Edwards in Balch Springs.

The next election for Attorney General will be Nov. 6, 2022.