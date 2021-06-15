Cornyn files bill aimed at improving safety on military installations

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 11: Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan on Capitol Hill on June 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. Members of the committee and the witness discussed the Secure and Protect Act of 2019 and how it would fix the crisis at the U.S. Southern Border. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) – U.S. Senator John Cornyn reintroduced a bill meant to address recent deaths of Fort Hood soldiers.

The Servicemember Safety and Security Act is a bipartisan bill that would require military installations to “review and improve policies and procedures for reporting missing servicemembers and to partner with local and federal law enforcement to improve information sharing.”

“As a parent and the son of a veteran, I feel a sense of duty to protect the dedicated servicemembers who sacrifice so much to protect us,” Cornyn said. “The recent deaths of soldiers at Fort Hood have shaken us all, and my hope is that this bill will help us prevent similar tragedies in the future.”

The Servicemember Safety and Security Act requires the Secretary of Defense to conduct a review of the department’s policies and procedures for reporting members of the armed forces absent without leave or missing.

Each military installation would be required to:

Review its policies and procedures for reporting missing or AWOL servicemembers

Update policies and procedures to improve force protection, security for on-base residents

Coordinate with local and federal law enforcement

Installation commanders would be required to:

Create or update protocols for information sharing with local and federal law enforcement

Report those protocols back to each service installation command

This bill is introduced following the recent deaths of SGT Elder Fernandes, SPC Vanessa Guillén, and the other U.S. soldiers stationed at Fort Hood.

Recent deaths at Fort Hood include that of Elder Fernandes, whose body was found near some railroad tracks roughly a week after he was reported missing. Earlier that year, Fernandes had reported that he was a victim of sexual assault.

Spc. Vanessa Guillén went missing for about two months before her remains were found near a Bell County River. An investigation, led by Gen. John Murray, head of Army Futures Command, concluded that Guillén was sexually harassed by another soldier — a charge that commanders at the base reportedly denied for months.

Guillén’s death was ruled as a homicide, while Fernandes’ death was ruled a suicide.

A bill meant to protect service members recently passed through the Texas House and similar bills have been introduced on a national level.

Last year, Cornyn paired up with democratic colleagues from Massachusetts, Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, to send a letter requesting a public hearing on the recent Fort Hood deaths.