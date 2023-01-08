EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Sens. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Kyrsten Sinema, R-Arizona, will lead a group of their Senate colleagues on a tour of the border in El Paso on Monday, Jan. 9.

Other senators who will be in the group include: James Lankford, R-Oklahoma; Mark Kelly, D-Arizona; Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina; Chris Murphy, Democrat, Connecticut; Jerry Moran, R-Kansas; and Chris Coons, D-Connecticut.

The senators will participate in a roundtable discussion with officials from the City of El Paso, local non-profits, law enforcement officials, business and other stakeholders.

“Participants will share the local economic and public safety impacts of the ongoing humanitarian crisis at the southern border with the Senators and highlight the need for long-term solutions for the region,” according to a news release announcing the visit.

The meeting will occur at the City of El Paso’s temporary Emergency Migrant Operations Facility located at Bassett Middle School.

Following the roundtable, the senators will briefly tour the school, which was converted in December to serve as one of the City’s emergency migrant facilities, where they will see the temporary migrant care accommodations and services. After their tour, they will then host a joint press conference.

On Monday, the Senators will also receive briefings from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the National Border Patrol Council, as well as the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), to discuss federal and state efforts to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

They will tour the El Paso Central Processing Center and the El Paso Del Norte Port of Entry. Additionally, they will participate in a night tour of the border with law enforcement.

On Tuesday, the Senators will continue their tour as they travel to the Arizona-Mexico border region in Sinema’s home state.