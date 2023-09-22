DALLAS (TEXAS TRIBUNE) – Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, a longtime Democrat, said he’s switched parties to become a Republican.

“Today I am changing my party affiliation,” Johnson wrote in an op-ed published Friday in The Wall Street Journal. “Next spring, I will be voting in the Republican primary. When my career in elected office ends in 2027 on the inauguration of my successor as mayor, I will leave office as a Republican.”

Johnson served in the Texas Legislature for nine years as a Democrat before he was elected mayor in 2019. Though the mayor’s position is technically nonpartisan, Johnson joins Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker as one of two Republican mayors to lead a major Texas city.

Texas Republicans were quick to embrace Johnson as one of their own.

“Texas is getting more Red every day,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a tweet, sharing the announcement. “He’s pro law enforcement & won’t tolerate leftist agendas.”