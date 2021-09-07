East Texans react after new Texas voting bill signed into law in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Some East Texans protested and others rejoiced after Governor Greg Abbott and other Texas lawmakers gathered in Tyler on Tuesday to sign SB1, a controversial election bill.

SB1 has caused conflict between Republican and Democrat legislators, since it was proposed to become a law. Republicans said the bill will encourage election integrity, and Democrats mentioned it could cause voter suppression.

More than 50 Democrats came together in downtown Tyler.

They were holding signs, waving American flags and chanting.

Some residents said they are worried about the new law.

“Well, I’m concerned because, especially during a pandemic, we need less restrictive voting procedures not more restrictive. We need to make it easier for people to vote,” mentioned BJ Bartrand, a Democrat.

However, Republicans acknowledged the signing as a win after several special sessions.

“(We) are very pleased with this bill. We are ecstatic that we have passed some laws pertaining to integrity of the voter,” said Carl Byers, a Republican voter.

On Tuesday Republicans were celebrating, and Democrats stated they plan to continue to fight.

Still, both political parties understand, this law will have ramifications throughout the state, and the discussion about voting rights is just beginning.