EAST TEXAS (KETK) — As students get ready to hit the books, the topic on the minds of the Texas Education Agency is what they will be learning this year.

The discussions in Monday’s meeting centered around social studies in school and even touched on critical race theory. Texas students could see drastic changes in social studies curriculum for the next 10 years.

The State Board of Education heard the opinions of teachers, parents and students on what they should cover.

“That’s so important for everyone to have a hand in what goes on in the curriculum and forming those kinds of things together,” said David Chenault with Henderson ISD.

Chenault said he is looking forward to seeing new subject material for students when a decision is finalized.

“Ultimately, you know, what we want is for all kids to be equipped, to be successful when they get out of school,” added Chenault.

In the meantime, it’s a long debate and a sensitive topic for some, especially when it comes to critical race theory.

“We will not teach our students ‘hey one race is superior to another, one sex is superior to another,’” said State Senator Bryan Hughes.

“This whole issue concerning making young white kids feel guilty was quote-unquote a misunderstanding of what CRT is,” said State Senator Royce West.

Monday’s public hearing lasted several hours. Some speakers argued that teaching too much can be confusing to young minds.

Others said in order to be a well-rounded person, it’s important to give students access to all of our history.

“Children are young and not able to process these grand concepts that are in my opinion, they are difficult,” said one speaker.

“We all recognize a power of reading about our accurate history in our textbooks, especially when all of us grew up with a concealed or oftentimes warped retelling of our past,” said another speaker.

More than 100 people signed up to speak, but no action has been taken so far.