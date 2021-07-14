East Texans to travel to Texas Capitol for rally after state legislators oppose voting bill

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Democratic supporters across the state are preparing for a trip to the state’s Capitol, and East Texans are among the group who are making the trip. The bus departs from Super 1 Foods on Gentry Parkway in Tyler at 2:30 a.m. in the morning on Thursday.

Residents say they are preparing to take part in a prayer and justice march on the south steps of the Capitol building. This is in an effort to rally against a Republican-led voting bill.

“To make certain that every single person in this country and now we’re talking about Texas, in the state of Texas has the ability and opportunity to vote,” said Shirley Mckellar, a council member for the 3rd district.

Organizers of the march also provided buses for several cities in Texas, so many people could come together for the event. More than 500 Texans are loading up into buses that will take them to the

Capitol. This comes after Texas Democrats left the state to block GOP election bill.

“We knew that the situation was fluid on the special session. We didn’t know if they were still going to be there, if they were going to walk or not, if the bill was going to be passed or not by the time we got there,” said Robert William, a coordinator for the event.

Williams is referring to House Bill 3, which is being pushed by Republicans in an effort to what they say would decrease voter fraud. McKellar believes that the bill would discriminate against certain groups of people.

“The purpose of the bus is to carry down to make sure that they hear our voices and make sure that we don’t want any form of voter suppression. We should be making it easier for people to vote instead of more difficult,” she adds.

The march starts at 9 A.M. It will be followed by a prayer vigil, then preachers and pastors will start entering the Capitol so they can speak with legislators personally.