East Texas leaders eye Rep. Gohmert’s seat as the congressman runs for Texas Attorney General

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As Congressman Gohmert made his intention known earlier this month, there’s been speculation of who will be running to replace his seat in Congress.

One of the candidates happens to be a former staff member of the Congressman. Republican candidate, Aditya Atholi is seeking to represent the first congressional seat which includes Tyler and Longview. A graduate from Rice University and a U.S Marine, Atholi said that rather than being a lawyer or politician running for Congress, his time in the oil field makes him a “roughneck for Congress.”

“When I started working in the oil field, I loved it. But then I realized how huge the disconnect was between my blue collared buddies I worked with at Center and my buddies from the oil field and my buddies from Rice,” said Atholi. He added that it is not about winning another office, but the direction our country is headed in right now.

“The solution I’m running the reason I’m running is we have a specific practical plan to return to the local self-government as we have in this country for hundreds of years and that Republicans have believed in for a long time and I believe there’s a way to turn to that now,” said Atholi. This would allow local communities to fix problems by themselves.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran says he’s also “exploring the possibility” for Congress. “With it being Thanksgiving week, we are taking this week to enjoy time with family. We are focused on really the four F’s this week: Faith, Family, Food, and Football. We are going to enjoy some time together and make a final decision that we will announce next week,” Moran said.

Judge Moran has received an outpouring of support from fellow East Texans. “Just an enormous amount of folks that have come from across East Texas. Strong conservative leaders have said that if I decide to run- that they will be in my corner and that’s been very telling to me and very important to me.”

Moran shared that regardless of his decision, he hopes to see a strong conservative leader representing East Texas. “Northeast Texas has a long-standing of rugged individualism, and those that believe in liberty and life and the values that are based in Judeo-Christian ethic. And that’s what we need to look for in our new leader in Congress in Washington, D.C.”

State Representative Matt Schaefer was also considering a run for Congress, but in a social media post he said he will be running for re-election in the Texas House.