East Texas representatives appointed to new House committees

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – House Representatives of East Texas have been assigned their committees for the upcoming session.

Matt Schaefer, Cole Hefner, Travis Clardy and Jay Dean represent East Texas in the state House of Representatives.

Rep. Matt Schaefer of District 6 was was recently appointed to new committees.

Matt Schaefer, photo courtesy of house.texas.gov.

Schaefer’s district includes Smith County. He will serve on the Appropriations Committee and the Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee.

The Appropriations Committee oversees matters pertaining to bills and resolutions appropriating money from the state treasury.

The Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee has jurisdiction over matters pertaining to law enforcement, prevention of crime, security services, homeland security. In addition, it oversees the following agencies: the Commission on Law Enforcement Officer Standards and Education, the Department of Public Safety, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Emergency Management.

Schaefer was first assigned to the Appropriations Committee last year. During the 2019-2020 sessions, Schaefer was assigned to the Appropriations Committee and the Higher Education Committee.

Rep. Cole Hefner represented Texas’s District 5, which includes Camp, Morris, Rains, Titus, Wood and part of Smith counties.

Cole Hefner, photo courtesy of house.texas.gov.

Hefner will serve as Vice Chair of the Business & Industry Committee, a member of the Calendars Committee, and will join Schaefer on the Homeland Security & Public Safety Committee.

The Business & Industry Committee has jurisdiction over industry and manufacturing manners, industrial safety and regulating working conditions, privacy and identity theft, homeowner’s associations and more. It also oversees the State Office of Risk Management, the Risk Management Board, the Division of Workers’ Compensation of the Texas Department of Insurance, the Office of Injured Employee Counsel and the Texas Mutual Insurance Company Board of Directors.

The Calendars Committee has power over bills on appropriate calendars, determination of priorities and proposal of rules for floor consideration, and all other manners concerning the calendar system.

Rep. Travis Clardy represents Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Rusk counties. He has been assigned to the Culture, Recreation & Tourism Committee and the Elections Committee.

Travis Clardy, photo courtesy of house.texas.gov.

The Culture, Recreation & Tourism Committee has power over the creation and control of state parks, hunting and fishing in the state, historical and cultural resources, international and interstate tourist promotion, the preservation and protection of Texas monuments and memorials and more.

The committee is also over the following state agencies: the Parks and Wildlife Department, the Texas Commission on the Arts, the State Cemetery Committee, the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, the Texas Historical Commission, the State Preservation Board, the San Jacinto Historical Advisory Board, and an office of state government to the extent the office promotes the Texas music industry.

The Elections Committee has jurisdiction to suffrage in Texas, primary, special and general elections, revision or change of election code, campaign finance and more. It oversees the Office of the Secretary of State and the Texas Ethics Commission.

Rep. Jay Dean of District 7 represents Gregg and Upshur counties. He was appointed to the Appropriations Committee alongside Rep. Schaefer, the Environmental Regulation Committee and the Local & Consent Calendars Committee.

Jay Dean, photo courtesy of house.texas.gov.

The Environmental Regulation Committee has jurisdiction over matters pertaining to air, land and water pollution, regulation of waste disposal, environmental matters regulated by the Department of State Health Services or the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and more. It also oversees the Texas Low-Level Radioactive Waste Disposal Compact Commission.

The Local & Consent Calendars Committee is in charge of the placement on calendars of certain bills and resolutions, and determination of priorities for floor consideration of bills and resolutions excluding those overseen by the Committee on Calendars.