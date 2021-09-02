East Texas, state officials react to Supreme Court decision on Hughes’ ‘Heartbeat law’

FILE – In this June 30, 2021, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. A deeply divided Supreme Court is allowing a Texas law that bans most abortions to remain in force, stripping most women of the right to an abortion in the nation’s second-largest state. The court voted 5-4 to deny an emergency appeal from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law that went into effect Wednesday, Sept. 1. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – A bill authored by state Sen. Bryan Hughes is causing a stir in the nation, leading to reactions from local officials and national politicians alike.

The law, often called the “Heartbeat Law”, bans abortion after six weeks. According to the Texas Tribune, this would affect at least 85% of abortions taking place in the state.

Hughes’ bill says that no state officials are tasked with enforcing the ban on abortion — it’s up to private citizens to file lawsuits against abortion providers or anyone who may have helped a woman get an abortion past the deadline.

The case brought in front of the Supreme Court, Whole Woman’s Health v. Austin Reeve Jackson, was brought on an emergency basis Monday.

In a 5-4 vote, the Court denied the emergency appeal filed by more than 20 abortion providers throughout Texas. Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Justice Elena Kagan and Justice Stephen Breyer dissented.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh joined the majority opinion. Justice Amy Coney Barrett provided the pivotal swing vote for the majority.

The Court’s majority opinion emphasized that they were not endorsing the constitutionality of the law, but they did deny any relief to the abortion providers.

Hughes has retweeted several tweets since the SCOTUS decision, stating that the new law will prevent “tens of thousands” of abortions.

Tyler area Rep. Matt Schaefer said that this new law is a victory.

Gov. Greg Abbott has been a vocal supporter of this bill in the past as it made its way through the Texas legislature. In a bill signing ceremony, Abbott said that the bill “ensures that the life of every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion.”

Abbott tweeted Wednesday when the bill went into effect.

No freedom is more precious than life itself.



Starting today, every unborn child with a heartbeat will be protected from the ravages of abortion.



Texas will always defend the right to life.#ProLife pic.twitter.com/kmsxAqjE5C — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) September 1, 2021

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called the high court’s ruling a “tremendous prolife victory.”

A tremendous #prolife victory! This lifesaving legislation reflects Texas’ pro-life beliefs and our continued commitment to protecting the most vulnerable. https://t.co/WN58u4B49j — Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) September 2, 2021

President Joe Biden has been a vocal opponent of the law. In a statement Thursday, he said the law “unleashes unconstitutional chaos and empowers self-anointed enforcers to have devastating impacts.”

Biden tweeted after the court’s decision, stating that he believes the new law also infringes on the precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court’s ruling overnight is an unprecedented assault on constitutional rights under Roe v. Wade. Complete strangers will now be empowered to inject themselves in the most private of health decisions. The law does not even allow exceptions in cases of rape or incest. — President Biden (@POTUS) September 2, 2021

Former Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter to announce that he believes “Life is Winning in America!”

Life is Winning in America!

God Bless Texas! 🇺🇸https://t.co/HtAr1fBwrM — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) September 1, 2021

The court’s opinion made it clear that their order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of the law and it could still be challenged in Texas courts.