Firearm instructors stress importance of safety following permitless carry bill

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – The Lone Star State is getting national recognition as Texans are one step closer to carrying handguns without a permit. East Texas firearm instructors weighed in on the legislation with what this means for their businesses from here on out.

House Bill 1927 would get rid of regulations to carry a firearm, meaning the business can take a financial hit. The bill raises concerns that East Texans won’t feel the need to receive proper instruction and training, resulting in people who are less responsible with their firearms.

It was a lengthy attempt for conservative activists to pass a bill allowing Texans to carry a handgun without a permit. For East Texas license to carry instructor, Bruce Pessink, it’s long past due.

“As an advocate for the second amendment and a patriot of America, I believe we should have the right to carry,” said Pessink.

Although he welcomes the legislation, it still brings about concerns. “This has hurt my business greatly, it’s all but shut it down,” said Pessink. Handgun owners will no longer need to submit fingerprints, complete a four to six-hour training course, or pass a written and shooting proficiency test.

“If you’re not threatened, you’re not allowed to use lethal force, but most people don’t know that. They’re gonna be glamorizing the idea that we’re a constitutional carry state and they’re gonna carry a firearm in their belt and walk around because they think its legal.” BRUCE PESSINK, LICENSE TO CARRY INSTRUCTOR

It’s not only the financial toll, but also a safety matter. House Bill 1927’s primary author Matt Schaefer is still emphasizing personal responsibility when carrying a handgun.

“I do think that training is very valuable. However, we have to remember that the second amendment gives us a second amendment right. To not only keep, but to bear arms,” Schaefer said.

East Texas firearm instructors are now stressing the importance of education regardless of the outcome.

“I get a lot of people that say things like, I’ll use a firearm if someone’s stealing my TV, or I’ll use a firearm if somebody’s walking across my property or trespassing, but you can’t do that. If an intruder is not a lethal threat, you’re not allowed to use lethal force to defend yourself,” said Pessink.

Under this new legislation, Texans who have been convicted of a violent crime still can’t own a firearm.

The bill’s fate now lies in the hands of Gov. Greg Abbott, with a decision coming in the next few weeks.