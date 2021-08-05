Gov. Abbott calls second special session

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers the keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety graduation ceremony for the A-2021 recruiting class on July 30, 2021 in Austin. The graduating class of 145 Troopers is the largest in the department’s history. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott called a second special legislative session Thursday that will start over the weekend after the current one was brought to a halt when Texas House Democrats fled to Washington D.C.

The session is set to start at noon on Aug. 7, and 17 items are already on the agenda.

Abbott said that the legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th legislative session and they have a responsibility to finish the work that was started.

“I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve. Passing these Special Session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State.” Gov. Greg Abbott

House Democrats made headlines recently by fleeing to Washington, D.C., breaking quorum in the House and preventing any votes from going through the system. The main point of contention is the voting bill, which caused the Democrats to stage a walkout at the end of the regular session in May.

Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) authored the bill that acted as a catalyst for the Democratic exodus to the nation’s capital: SB 1, his controversial voting measure.

Abbott released the following list of what is on the agenda:

BAIL REFORM: Legislation reforming the bail system in Texas to protect the public from accused criminals who may be released on bail.

ELECTION INTEGRITY: Legislation strengthening the integrity of elections in Texas.

FEDERAL RELIEF APPROPRIATIONS: Legislation providing appropriations from unappropriated available revenues for COVID-19-related healthcare expenses, such as those listed below, taking into consideration the approximately $10.5 billion in funds received by local governments intended to be used on COVID-19 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021(ARPA), Pub. L. No. 117-2:

healthcare staffing needs, including physicians, nurses, and other medical professionals

establishing, staffing, and operating alternative care sites

supporting the operations of nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, and long-term care facilities

vaccine administration

testing sites

supplies and equipment, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators

standing up and operating infusion centers

EDUCATION: Legislation providing strategies for public-school education in prekindergarten through twelfth grade during the COVID-19 pandemic, which ensures:

students receive a high-quality education and progress in their learning

in-person learning is available for any student whose parent wants it

the wearing of face coverings is not mandatory

COVID-19 vaccinations are always voluntary

BORDER SECURITY: Legislation enhancing criminal laws or providing funding from unappropriated available revenues to support law-enforcement agencies, counties, and other strategies as part of Texas’ comprehensive border security plan.

SOCIAL MEDIA CENSORSHIP: Legislation safeguarding the freedom of speech by protecting social-media and email users from being censored based on the user’s expressed viewpoints, including by providing a legal remedy for those wrongfully excluded from a platform.

ARTICLE X FUNDING: Legislation providing appropriations from unappropriated available revenues to the Legislature and legislative agencies in Article X of the General Appropriations Act.

FAMILY VIOLENCE PREVENTION: Legislation similar to Senate Bill 1109 from the 87th Legislature, Regular Session, requiring schools to provide appropriate education to middle- and high-school students about dating violence, domestic violence, and child abuse, but that recognizes the right of parents to opt their children out of the instruction.

YOUTH SPORTS: Legislation identical to Senate Bill 29 as passed by the Texas Senate in the 87th Legislature, Regular Session, disallowing a student from competing in University Interscholastic League athletic competitions designated for the sex opposite to the student’s sex at birth.

ABORTION-INDUCING DRUGS: Legislation similar to Senate Bill 394 from the 87th Legislature, Regular Session, which prohibits people from providing abortion-inducing drugs by mail or delivery service, strengthens the laws applicable to the reporting of abortions and abortion complications, and ensures that no abortion-inducing drugs arc provided unless there is voluntary and informed consent.

THIRTEENTH CHECK: Legislation similar to House Bill 3507 from the 87th Legislature, Regular Session, relating to a “thirteenth check” or one-time supplemental payment of benefits under the Teacher Retirement System of Texas.

CRITICAL RACE THEORY: Legislation similar to House Bill 3979 concerning critical race theory as originally passed by the Texas Senate in the 87th Legislature, Regular Session.

APPROPRIATIONS: Legislation providing appropriations from unappropriated available revenues for the following purposes:

property-tax relief

enhanced protection for the safety of children in Texas’ foster-care system by attracting and retaining private providers for the system

to better safeguard the state from potential cybersecurity threats

PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Legislation modifying the filing periods and related election dates, including any runoffs, for primary elections held in Texas in 2022.

RADIOACTIVE WASTE: Legislation reforming the laws governing radioactive waste to protect the safety of Texans, including by further limiting the ability to store and transport high-level radioactive materials in this state.

EMPLOYMENT: Legislation shielding private employers and employees from political subdivision rules, regulations, ordinances, and other actions that require any terms of employment that exceed or conflict with federal or state law relating to any form of employment leave, hiring practices, employment benefits, or scheduling practices.

STATE LEGISLATURE: Legislation relating to legislative quorum requirements.