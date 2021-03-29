Gov. Abbott holds press conference on new legislation that aims to provide broadband internet to all Texans

(KETK)- Nearly a third of Texas has zero broadband internet access. In a world where many are working or attending school from home, this is a concern.

Governor Abbott and an East Texas representative spoke on this issue on Monday.

Among the topics Abbott has addressed in the state legislature, this is one that is getting praise from both political parties.

The bill was written up by state representative Trent Ashby, who represents areas of Houston and Angelina County.

The governor said rural areas have been on the wrong side of the digital divide and need reliable connectivity.

Now, with telehealth appointments on the rise due to the pandemic.

The state needs to speed up its services to keep Texans safe inside their homes for extended periods of time.

“I’m speaking on behalf of both everyone in the house and senate because this does have strong bipartisan support. We all agree we must close that digital divide and provide broadband access to everybody in the entire state,” said Abbott.

Also, during the press conference representative Ashby said mapping is a critical component of this bill.

They want to figure out exactly which households are without internet access.