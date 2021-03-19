Gov. Abbott says immigrant minors face “unacceptable and inhumane” conditions at federally run facilities

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK)- Governor Greg Abbott said on Friday that unaccompanied immigrant minors are experiencing “unacceptable and inhumane” conditions at federally run facilities in Texas.

A water at a facility in Midland was not proven safe before children were brought to the location, according to the Abbott.

The governor also said there has been a COVID-19 outbreak in the Carrizo Springs facility.

“The Biden Administration has been an abject failure when it comes to ensuring the safety of unaccompanied minors who cross our border. The conditions unaccompanied minors face in these federally run facilities is unacceptable and inhumane,” said Abbott. “From a lack of safe drinking water in one location to a COVID-19 outbreak in another, the Biden Administration has no excuse for subjecting these children to these kinds of conditions. President Biden’s refusal to address the border crisis is not only enabling criminal actors like human traffickers and smugglers, but it is exposing innocent unaccompanied children to illness and potentially unsafe living conditions. The administration must act now to keep these children safe, secure our border, and end this humanitarian crisis.”

Abbott deployed Texas Department of State Health Services resources and people to Carrizo Springs to investigate and combat the COVID-19 outbreak there. The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality has also notified the Midland facility that they need to repair their water issues.