Gov. Abbott sends letter to Biden on conditions of southern border situation

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter on Tuesday to President Joe Biden saying that he is “demanding answers to the humanitarian crisis at the southern border.”

“Recent decisions by your administration are emboldening dangerous cartels, smugglers, and human traffickers to ramp up their criminal operations,” reads the letter. “In many cases, these criminals entice unaccompanied minors into inhumane conditions and expose them to abuse and terror. We have a duty to investigate these border crossings so we can protect the victims of human trafficking that have already crossed our borders, crack down on the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and ensure federal policies do not allow – or even incentivize – such behavior. Excerpt of Gov. Abbott letter to Pres. Biden

Earlier this month, Abbott launched “Operation Lone Star,” which sent law enforcement personnel and resources to “high threat areas” of the border “to deny Mexican Cartels and other smugglers the ability to move drugs and people into Texas.”

Border apprehensions have spiked into the tens of thousands over the past several weeks, particularly among children who traveled alone.

Abbott’s letter also posed several questions about the current situation of children at the border, including how they got there, were they being forced to go on their own, and how many had been victims of abuse or sexual assault.

On Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz released a statement that demanded the Biden administration to “observe, film, and report on the conditions at the border.”

Photos obtained by Border Report from inside the U.S. Custom and Border Protection’s tent processing facility in Donna, Texas, show young unaccompanied migrant children and migrant teens sharing cots on a cement floor — sometimes three to a cot.

The recently taken photos were provided by U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar’s (D-TX) office on Monday morning and show the migrants in sealed-off chambers, segregated by gender, and layered with sweatshirts and sweat pants and no social distancing inside the cavernous white tent facility that was built in February about four miles north of the Donna-Rio Bravo International Bridge.

The faces of the migrants are obscured in the photos, however, they can be seen layered under mylar blankets and with hoodies covering their heads. Facilities like these have long been nicknamed las hieleras, or “the freezers,” because ever since migrants began surging the border into South Texas in 2014, facilities like these have traditionally been kept extremely cold inside.