Gov. Abbott to share ‘exciting news’ at 1:30 p.m. press conference Tuesday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll have “some exciting news” to share when he addresses the state at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Abbott is scheduled to speak to small business and community leaders of the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce as part of the announcement at Montelongo’s Mexican Restaurant.

The vague nature of the governor’s tweet gives a bit of mystery to what he’ll say, but during a press conference in Corpus Christi on Feb. 25, he said statewide orders regarding COVID-19, including the mask mandate in place since July, could be removed “very soon.”

"We're working right now on evaluating when we're going to be able to remove all statewide orders, and we will be making announcements about that pretty soon." #txlege — Wes Rapaport (@wesrap) February 25, 2021

When asked about what Abbott said during that press conference, Austin-Travis County Alternate Health Authority Dr. Jason Pickett told reporters Feb. 26 that he doesn’t think the state is ready for the mask mandate to be lifted.

“Wearing a mask is a very simple, extremely inexpensive, effectively harmless thing to do to help stop the spread of infection,” Pickett said. “It works. We’re not ready to take our masks off yet.”

