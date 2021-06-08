Gov. Abbott signs ERCOT reform bills — what they will do

FILE – This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, file photo shows power lines in Houston. When an unusually heavy winter storm blanketed much of Texas with snow, knocking out electricity to millions of homes and leaving many struggling to find clean water, one sector of the population was particularly vulnerable: inmates in Houston at the state’s largest county jail. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Gov. Greg Abbott will sign Senate Bill 2 and Senate Bill 3 into law on Tuesday afternoon, both stemming from the February freeze that left millions of Texans without power as temperatures plunged into the single digits.

SB 2 will reform the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, cut the current ERCOT board from 15 members to 11, and allow the state’s top leaders to weigh in on those appointments rather than just the governor.

SB 3 is the omnibus post-winter storm reform bill, which requires electricity providers operating on the ERCOT grid to weatherize their equipment and improves communication during outages with an alert system.

Abbott made it a legislative priority to address ERCOT’s issues following the February storm.

I have made it a legislative priority to mandate and fund the winterization and stabilization of the Texas power infrastructure. This will protect our power grid from future winter weather events. — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) February 25, 2021

He will sign the bills at 1 p.m. from the Capitol.