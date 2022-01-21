Greg Abbott’s Republican challengers hold candidate forum in Tyler

FILE – In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. The Biden administration on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 sued Texas over new voting rules that outlasted a summer of dramatic protests by Democrats, who face fading hopes of overhauling the nation’s election laws in response to a wave of restrictive new measures in Republican-led states. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott’s Republican challengers are holding a primary candidate forum for the public at the Holiday Inn of Tyler on Friday.

Only three of Abbott’s seven challengers will be in attendance at the event, and they are former Republican Party of Texas Chairman LTC Allen West, former Texas State Senator Don Huffines and Conservative Talk Show Host Chad Prather. The three will answer questions from the public in the conference center at the Holiday Inn located on Broadway Avenue from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

So far, Huffines currently leads his fellow candidates with a campaign that has raised more than $2 million. West comes in just behind Huffines, raising almost $2 million for his gubernatorial bid. Prather comes in third place in terms of campaign finance, having raised more than $100,000.

It is also important to note that while these challengers are currently running the top campaigns in the primaries, their incumbent opponent has long surpassed them with a campaign that has raised more than $18 million, making the upcoming primary election an uphill battle for the challengers.

This event is free and open to the public. For those that cannot attend in-person, the forum will be livestreamed and can be watched here.