Hefner anxious to find answers to questions about the power grid failure

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – State Rep. Cole Hefner said he is anxious to find answers to why the state energy grid left so many people without power during one of the coldest winter storms ever.

ERCOT, which manages the grid, initiated rolling blackouts that left many without power for hours at a time. Hefner, R-Mount Pleasant, is among those who is questioning why this had to happen.

“The speaker of the house Dade Phelan has called for hearings with the Energy Committee and the State Affairs Committee to ask some questions to see if some things could have been handled differently,” Hefner told KETK.

“We need to find out what happened and how we managed the resources that we have online and I hope those hearings will bring some of that to light,” he said. “A lot of it (deciding what can be done) will come down to what those committees find out.”

He said legislators want to know “how decisions were made as to when to bring power on, how these rolling blackout work and how things are prioritized.

” look forward to digging in with the members of those committees and casting votes hopefully on legislation that will prevent this from happening in the future,” he said.

Hefner praised county and officials for working hard “to keep their citizens warm and keep the water running” and said he looking forward to warmer weather so things can get back to normal.