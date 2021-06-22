Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming special legislative session in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that there will be a special legislative session on July 8.

This comes after two bills he deemed as “must-pass emergency items” failed to reach his desk to be signed into law. Though he has yet to officially announce what will be covered, he has mentioned some topics of interest in the past.

WHAT COULD BE COVERED

At the end of a busy and divisive legislative session, Democrats blocked an election reform bill by walking off the House floor. Just moments after the walkout, Abbott released a statement saying he would call lawmakers back for a special session to finish work on the election bill and a bail reform measure.

In that same statement, Abbott said that legislators will be expected to work out the specifics by the time they arrive at the Capitol for the special session, giving them about two weeks to work things out before they head back to work.

“I declared Election Integrity and Bail Reform to be must-pass emergency items for this legislative session. It is deeply disappointing and concerning for Texans that neither will reach my desk. Ensuring the integrity of our elections and reforming a broken bail system remain emergencies in Texas. They will be added to the special session agenda. Legislators will be expected to have worked out the details when they arrive at the Capitol for the special session.” Gov. Greg Abbott, May 30

The election bill, Senate Bill 7, would have created new limits to early voting hours and curbed things like drive-thru voting. It was sponsored by Sen. Bryan Hughes from Mineola, among several others.

The bail reform measure would impact the rules for fixing the amount of bail, releasing certain defendants on a bail bond or personal bond, among others.

Abbott has also previously announced his plans to call a special session in the fall for redistricting and the usage of stimulus money.

SPECIAL SESSION RULES

According to the Texas Constitution, the governor “may call at any time and for any reason, although he must state his purpose in the proclamation calling the legislators to special session.”

Several topics can be covered in one session. Each topic must be previously designated by the governor or presented to the legislature by the governor.

There are no time limits on the governor’s power to call a special session, nor is there an amount of time required for notice. Back in 1987, Gov. Bill Clements called a special session at 1:30 a.m. to begin at 11 a.m. the same day.

There is no limit on the number of special sessions a governor can call. There is a maximum of 30 days and no minimum for each session. The governor can call back-to-back legislative sessions with no break in between.

Tuesday night at 7 p.m., Gov. Abbott will hold a live tele-town hall where he will give an update on the legislative session, Texas’ response to the border crisis and “the ongoing fight to keep Texas red.”

According to a release, Abbott will be taking as many questions as he can during the town hall.

To join, dial 877-299-5487.