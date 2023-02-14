Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during his inauguration ceremony in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s State of the State address will air live across Texas Thursday night on 14 television markets and 16 television stations served by Nexstar, including KETK.

Abbott’s half-hour address starts at 7 p.m. and will be broadcasted to potentially 21 million Texans. Abbott is expected to lay out his priorities for the 88th legislative session.

The Texas Democratic Party will respond with a 10-minute rebuttal after Abbott’s address. A round-table discussion with members of the legislature and Nexstar journalists will follow the Democratic response.

