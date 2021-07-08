Hughes files new elections bill as special session starts in Austin

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2020, file photo Maricopa County elections officials count ballots at the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Sen. Bryan Hughes of Mineola filed an election reform bill within the first few hours of the special session of the Texas Legislature, reviving one of the most divisive measures from last session.

The bill, known as Senate Bill 1, is described as “relating to election integrity and security, including by preventing fraud in the conduct of elections in this state; increasing criminal penalties; creating criminal offenses; providing civil penalties.”

Hughes says these are “common sense integrity provisions for our election process.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick referred SB1 to the Senate Committee on State Affairs. As chair of that committee, Hughes has called for them to convene Saturday to hold a public hearing on the bill.

“In Texas elections, we want to make sure it is easy to vote and hard to cheat,” Hughes said. “Senate Bill 1 does just that by making sure Texans can cast their votes with confidence that they’ll be counted and the results will be reported accurately.”

The bill includes certain measures like prohibiting drive-thru voting, setting potential hours for early voting, creating more mail-in voter regulations, outlining penalties for “vote harvesting” and more.

In a meeting with Smith County Republicans last month, Hughes expressed interest in having a bill similar to his original election reform bill make it through special session.

SB 7, his original elections bill, made it through the Senate but could not make it through the House. Democrats walked off the House floor, breaking the quorum and preventing a vote on the bill before the midnight deadline.

Abbott declared election reform an emergency item for the regular session. When it did not pass, he announced it would be on the agenda for the special session.

