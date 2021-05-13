Sen. Hughes’ ‘Heartbeat Bill’ now goes to governor to sign

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – The Texas Senate cast the final vote on the Texas Heartbeat Act on Thursday.

Senate Bill 8, authored by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, and Rep. Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville, passed 18 to 12, said a staff member in the senator’s Austin office

The act will now go to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk to be signed into law.





The passage of the act was praised by Texas Right to Life Senior Legislative Associate Rebecca Parma. “The Texas Heartbeat Act is the strongest Pro-Life bill passed by the Legislature since Roe v. Wade and will save thousands of lives. This is a historic day and now is the time to build on our momentum,” she said.

When signed into law, the Texas Heartbeat Act will abolish elective abortions as early as six weeks, when the preborn child’s heartbeat is detectable using methods according to standard medical practice. The policy would take effect on Sept. 1, 2021.



The Texas Heartbeat Act is novel in approach, allowing for citizens to hold abortionists accountable through private lawsuits, said Texas Right to Life. No heartbeat law passed by another state has taken this strategy. Additionally, the bill does not punish women who obtain abortions.