TYLER, Texas (KETK) — With almost a week away from the March primary, Governor Abbott sits comfortably in the first place amongst Republican voters. But when pitted against former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, the race gets closer.

“It’s always good to be in the lead. But it’s way early polls are gonna go up and down,” said Gov. Greg Abbott.

“Right now, too many in this state feel like we’re on the wrong track,” said former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke.

The latest poll from UT Tyler and The Dallas Morning News shows the Governor’s lead shrinking seven points over the top Democrat down from eleven points in January.

“For Governor Abbott, he has continued to stay at the same aspect…above 45 to 46% in most polls and it’s because Beto O’Rourke is moving up because fewer people are saying they’re undecided,” said UT Tyler Associate Professor of Political Science, Dr. Mark Owens.

Gov. Abbott and O’Rourke are not expected to go to a runoff in their primaries, but it’s a different story in the race for Attorney General.

Rep. Louie Gohmert of East Texas is playing catch-up with the incumbent current Attorney General Ken Paxton in the lead. The poll shows Paxton in first with 39%, George P. Bush in second and Gohmert is sitting in the single digits statewide. Though, it’s different in East Texas.

“Louie Gohmert had more support than Ken Paxton did and his ads that you see on TV are starting to strike with the public. They know who he is and they can start making those comparisons. Initially, we’ve been seeing some of the mailings and advertisements where Paxton is challenging Gohmert. In that case that rises the candidacy of Gohmert, he’ll probably end up with more than seven percent of those votes”, said Dr. Owens. The race is more than likely headed to a run-off which could be bad news for Paxton.

This recent poll shows that almost a third of Latinos in Texas now identify as Republicans with only 41 percent claiming to be Democrats.