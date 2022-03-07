DALLAS, Texas (KETK) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke held a press conference in Dallas early Monday afternoon, saying that he would be breaking “big news.”

During his speech, O’Rourke bashed Abbott and Texas Energy billionaires for their handling of the winter storm of 2021, recounting their “failures” through quotes from news sources across the state.

After presenting these statements to the press, O’Rourke connected his aforementioned points to new developments, alleging that Texas energy billionaire Kelcy Warren intends to bring a lawsuit against him on the premise of defamation.

He claims that while he was campaigning in February, he began receiving letters from Warren’s lawyers claiming there would be consequences should O’Rourke continue to speak out against Abbott and other Texas energy billionaires.

O’Rourke claimed that he wanted to announce this news before anyone else so that it would come from him first.