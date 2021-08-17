Harris County to offer $100 as incentive to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that Harris County will offer $100 for those who get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Harris Health System through Aug. 31.
In order to get the $100, people will need to sign a waiver before getting the vaccine and will need to stay in the post-vaccine waiting area for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine, Hidalgo said.
In a press release, Harris County said that over the past several months, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has spread quickly across their county, straining hospital systems and disproportionately impacting unvaccinated residents.
They said over 98% of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Harris Health System have not been vaccinated.
The following people will join Hidalgo in the conference:
- Al Green, U.S. Representative, District 9
- Dr. Esmaeil Porsa, President and CEO, Harris Health
- Dr. Janeana White, Local Health Authority for Harris County