Harris County to offer $100 as incentive to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that Harris County will offer $100 for those who get a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Harris Health System through Aug. 31.

🚨New Vaccine Incentive Initiative for All First Dose Recipients🚨

📢Residents who receive their First dose of the COVID-19 vaccine through HCPH will receive a $100 cash card! Deets👉🏼 https://t.co/pwbx1B37lC pic.twitter.com/UCgTbpotcF — Harris County Public Health #GetVaxxed (@hcphtx) August 17, 2021

In order to get the $100, people will need to sign a waiver before getting the vaccine and will need to stay in the post-vaccine waiting area for 15 to 30 minutes after receiving the vaccine, Hidalgo said.

In a press release, Harris County said that over the past several months, the Delta variant of COVID-19 has spread quickly across their county, straining hospital systems and disproportionately impacting unvaccinated residents.

They said over 98% of people currently hospitalized for COVID-19 in the Harris Health System have not been vaccinated.

The following people will join Hidalgo in the conference: