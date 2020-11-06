Louie Gohmert travels to Philadelphia over voter alleged fraud

Texas Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo credit of Louie Gohmert’s Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (KETK) – Louie Gohmert announced that we would be traveling to Philadelphia after he presumed voter fraud.

“I’m in Philly where voter fraud is rampant. Where’s the Justice Department?” Gohmert said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51