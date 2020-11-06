Louie Gohmert travels to Philadelphia over voter alleged fraud

KETK.com | FOX51.com
by: Danica Sauter
Photo credit of Louie Gohmert’s Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (KETK) – Louie Gohmert announced that we would be traveling to Philadelphia after he presumed voter fraud.
“I’m in Philly where voter fraud is rampant. Where’s the Justice Department?” Gohmert said.
I'm in Philly where voter fraud is rampant. Where's @TheJusticeDept??? #CountEveryLegalVote pic.twitter.com/LskjwnJhL2— Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) November 6, 2020
