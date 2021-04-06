Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick defends Texas Senate Bill 7 for improving election security

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Lt. Governor Dan Patrick on Tuesday defended Texas Senate Bill 7 for improving election security.

He said claims that the bill would limit voting are untrue. During 35-minute news conference, Patrick encouraged all people to read the content of the bill.

The controversial bill has come under fire from American Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth, as well as other large in-state corporations. The bill was passed just after 2 a.m. last Thursday.

The bill outlaws drive-thru voting, take away overnight voting hours which is meant to accommodate shift workers, and prohibits local officials from sending out mail-in ballot applications to voters.

It is part of a national push by Republicans to tighten up election laws. In Georgia, Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta after the passage of their bill.

As a result, Gov. Greg Abbott pulled out of throwing the ceremonial first pitch in Arlington on Monday at the first game with fans at Globe Life Field before the Texas Rangers home opener.