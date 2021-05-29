Matthew McConaughey again teases possible run for Texas governor on Ellen show

FILE – In this Jan. 10, 2019, file photo, executive producer Matthew McConaughey arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “True Detective” season 3 at the Directors Guild of America. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Matthew McConaughey once again fed the fire of speculation that he’ll jump into politics soon and run for office in Texas.

This time his comments came during an appearance Friday on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show after guest hosts Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood asked what his plans for the future included.

Brooks asked the actor, “Would you ever really consider getting into politics?” The country superstar added, “We need somebody with the courage of you just to speak how you feel. Sorry, that’s just me.”

Before McConaughey responded, Yearwood interjected by saying, “I’m voting for you.”

Just as he’s said repeatedly in the past, McConaughey would not commit to a definite answer about running for governor, but he told the couple he’s still thinking about it.

“It’s something I’m trying to look in the eye and give honest consideration,” he said. “What an awesome privilege, an awesome responsibility, awesome position of sacrifice and service.”

However, the Oscar winner said he’s about to enter a “new chapter” in his life.

“I think I’ve got some gifts as a leader. I think I’ve got some gifts as a learner and a listener and a teacher,” McConaughey said. “What’s my category, though? Where am I most useful to the most amount of people and to myself and my family?”

He specifically said helping to raise his three children is top of mind right now in his deliberations.

“It may be I’m more useful as a free agent in another position,” McConaughey said. “Maybe I’m very useful in the position you’re talking about. I’m really working on that and going and doing some under-the-hood 360 work inside of me measuring what my next step should be.”

Yearwood concluded the interview echoing her support for his potential foray into state politics.

“From reading your book, you’re honest with yourself, and you’re very much you tell it like it is and you’re rational,” she said to McConaughey. “I’m a fan, so however you decide to use that voice, we’re for it.”

A poll recently found that 45% of voters would support McConaughey over Gov. Greg Abbott if the actor decided to run for governor. Thirty-three percent said they’d support Abbott over McConaughey, and 22% said they’d vote for someone else.

At the moment Abbott only has one identified challenger in next year’s gubernatorial race. Earlier this month, former Republican Sen. Don Huffines announced on Twitter he’s going to run against Abbott in the Republican primary.