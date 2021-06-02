Matthew McConaughey says he would be foolish not to consider politics as the next chapter of his life

(KETK) — Actor Matthew McConaughey said Tuesday he is considering running for governor as one of the options for the next chapter of his life.

“I do feel that I am being called to a leadership role in my life, coming up in my next chapter,” he told members of Longview Book Club in a Zoom meeting from his home in Austin. “I’m measuring how I can be most useful to myself. How I can be most useful to my family. How I can be most useful to the most amount of people.”

During the 30-minute discussion posted on YouTube, McConaughey, who was raised in Longview before becoming one of Hollywood’s most successful actors, talks about how he wrote his memoir “Greenlights,” growing up in Longview and what his future may hold.

He said he is looking at several possibilities of what to do next. “I don’t know that (my future) is in politics.”

He said he may be “more useful” heading his Greenlight Institute or being a preacher. “I may be more useful being the best father I can be and let that be an example. I may be more useful writing another book. I’m not sure.”

He said that “politics would be one (option) that I would be foolish not to consider.”

In 2014, McConaughey won the Oscar for his performance in “Dallas Buyers Club.” He now lives in Austin with his wife, Camila Alves, and their three children, ages 12, 11 and 8. He also teaches a film production class at The University of Texas at Austin.

“Greenlights” was published in 2020 and became a bestseller.

McConaughey told members of the book club he wrote “Greenlights” while spending 52 days alone in a desert with his journals so he would not be distracted.

“I went out there with no electricity, where I didn’t have cell reception. I went out where I didn’t have Internet. I took my 37 years of journals with me. … And just dove into those.”

He said going through the journals and finding themes was intimidating. “Once I got into it, I started to really enjoy the process and then the hard part became just forcing myself to go to sleep at night. I was averaging 17-hour days writing. And I had what I call the fever. And I was loving it so I would write, and write and write. I was getting very little sleep but it was worth it because I was enjoying the writing so much.”

He organized the findings from his journals into seven categories: stories, people, places, prescriptions, poems, prayers and bumper stickers.

“It was like, you’ve got seven different themes here, now let’s go through those and see if we can find a central theme and that is where ‘Greenlights’ came from,” he said.

In the book, he shares stories about growing up in Longview.

“I talk a lot about values that I learned from parents in the book,” he said. “And I still agree with all of those values that my mom and dad worked to instill in me and my two brothers.”

He said he is trying to instill those values in his children and that family remains the most important part of his life.

“I’m looking forward to where I’m going (next in my life),” he said. “I don’t know exactly again what it is. I do know non-negotiably my family is going with me. That’s not negotiable.”