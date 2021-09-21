McConaughey polling higher than Abbott for governor in Texas survey

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A poll by UT Tyler and the Dallas Morning News finds Gov. Greg Abbott lagging behind prospective gubernatorial candidate Matthew McConaughey in the polls.

In the poll, the following question was asked: Matthew McConaughey has been talked about as a potential candidate for Governor of Texas. If he ran, would you be likely to support him more than Governor Abbott?

44% of respondents said they’d support McConaughey, while 35% said they’d support Abbott. 21% said they would support someone else.

Back in July, McConaughey and Abbott were neck-in-neck in the same poll. Abbott’s signing of the heartbeat law and elections reform law as well as his executive order preventing government agencies from mandating masks have been the subjects of plenty of debate, possibly contributing to the change in polling data.

The same UT Tyler poll asked if people approved or disapproved of the way Abbott is handling his job as governor, and 45% of people said they either approved or strongly approved, and 52% said they disapproved or strongly disapproved.

The answers were as follows:

Strongly approve – 20%

Approve – 25%

Neither – 9%

Disapprove – 14%

Strongly disapprove – 38%

Though McConaughey has not officially announced his candidacy, he said he’s seriously considering a run. As it stands, little is known about McConaughey’s politics or partisanship.

The most recent poll also considered gubernatorial candidates Don Huffines and Allen West as well as prospective candidate Beto O’Rourke.

15% of people surveyed said they’d vote for Huffines and 20% of people surveyed said they’d vote for West. 37% of people said they’d vote for O’Rourke.

A total of 1,148 registered voters were sampled for this survey, conducted between Sept. 7-14.