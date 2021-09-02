New law allows Texans to now buy beer and wine earlier on Sundays

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Texans can go to a store and crack a cold one open a bit earlier on Sundays after a new law took effect recently.

House Bill 1518 began to apply to beer and wine sales on Wednesday. The bill was sponsored by Rep. Harold Dutton Jr., D-Houston.

Businesses such as grocery and convenience stores can now sell to their customers at 10 a.m. instead of 12 p.m.

Bars at hotels can also sell alcohol to their guests no matter the time of day, according to the new legislation.

Currently, grocery and convenience stores in Texas are permitted to sell beer and wine from 7 a.m.- 12 a.m. Monday-Friday and from 7 a.m.- 1 a.m. Saturday night through Sunday morning.

HB 1518 does not make changes to other bar and restaurant rules on Sunday. On that day, it is still required for food to be served with drinks from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and liquor stores are closed.

In May, House Bill 1024 was passed. This law allowed alcohol-to-go from restaurants to become a permanent option.