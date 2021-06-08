New law requires voter rolls in Texas be ‘expeditiously’ purged of those who have died

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) — Gov. Greg Abbott has signed a bill into law that will require that people who have died be purged from voter rolls in a more timely way.

HB 1264, was co-authored by state Rep. Keith Bell, R-Forney: It “expeditiously removes deceased individuals from the voter rolls to ensure that their identities cannot be used to vote fraudulently,” said Bell.

“It is essential that our voter rolls be accurate and certified to maintain confidence in the democratic process,” said on his Facebook page, adding that the new law will help prevent fraudulent voting.

Bell represents Kaufman and parts of Henderson counties.

The law will go into effect in September.