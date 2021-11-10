‘Nobody will out-work me’: Gohmert talks running for Texas Attorney General

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Louie Gohmert is looking at a run for Attorney General of Texas.

Gohmert, R-Tyler, confirmed in an interview with KETK News that, if he raises enough funds, he will officially run for the office.

“You have got to have a tremendous amount of money to run state-wide in Texas,” Gohmert said. “Not like New Jersey state senator or something– it takes millions. The current AG has about $7 million in the bank, and I don’t have anything.”

Gohmert expressed concerns about Ken Paxton running for the office again, bringing up the FBI probe into Paxton. This is about claims from former deputies that he used his office to help a wealthy donor, but Paxton has denied wrongdoing. He has also been battling a securities fraud case since his first months in office in 2015, denying wrongdoing there as well.

Gohmert also brought up the low margin Paxton won by in 2018.

“He only won with 50.6% of the vote last time, this time he would lose. We’d have a democrat for attorney general,” Gohmert said.

In 2018, Paxton narrowly beat out Democrat Justin Nelson for the seat of AG.

“I am extremely concerned that our attorney general wins– and I’m aware of what’s gone on and some of the fine people that have filed referral to the FBI– that they’ll wait and indict him after the primary,” Gohmert said. “Then you can’t change who’s on the general election form.”

Gohmert said that the filing deadline is Dec. 13. If he can raise $1 million in 10 days, he plans to officially run for office.

“Since I don’t have the money to do this independently, I have got to see if people will help,” Gohmert said. “I’ve announced that I’m willing to run for attorney general. Nobody will outwork me in campaigning for Attorney General and nobody would outwork me as Attorney General, but I need to have seed money to start.”

Current Attorney General Ken Paxton, Land Commissioner George P. Bush, former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and GOP Representative Matt Krause have all confirmed that they intend to run in the Republican primary for attorney general in March 2022.

If he doesn’t raise enough, Gohmert said he’ll give back the money and run for Congress again. Overall, he said he sees a bright future in Texas.