MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Candidate for the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election Beto O’Rourke held a press conference in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday.

During the event, O’Rourke discussed the economic impact and supply chain disruptions following Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to prepare for the end of Title 42.

The press conference followed the day after Mexican truckers blocked access to the Pharr port of entry in protest of Texas truck inspections.

Last week, Abbott was joined by other state leaders to present his new two-phased plan to secure the southern borders following the announcement of the end of Title 42.

Phase 1 of the governor’s plan includes the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) conducting enhanced inspections of ‘unsafe’ commercial vehicles.

Another part of Abbott’s plan is to bus immigrants to Washington, D.C.

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington D.C.,” said Abbott.

ValleyCentral’s Iris Karami asked the governor where they plan to leave the immigrants and he responded that it would be “the steps of the United States capitol.”

Abbott has not made any announcement about Phase 2 of the plan.

O’Rourke was joined by two local business owners that rely on Mexican imports and are being affected by the long lines of trucks transporting products from Mexico.

All three called on Gov. Abbott to stop the extra inspections at the border as local businesses are being affected by the long wait.

Other officials are also now calling on Abbott to stop the inspections. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez released the following statement.

Governor Abbott should have a vested interest in ensuring Texas` economy thrives. His recent actions have shown that is not the case. Increasing inspections will only exacerbate our supply chain crisis and raise prices for Texas families. This action is nothing more than a political stunt at the detriment of my constituents and does nothing to secure our border. If Governor Abbott is serious about finding solutions, then I invite him to work with my colleagues and me to find ways to safely, and humanely, protect our border. Congressman Vicente Gonzalez

O’Rourke will also be having a town hall with students at South Texas College Tuesday afternoon.

Both events will be streamed LIVE in this article.