Sen. Ted Cruz told President Trump he would argue Texas’ election lawsuit

FILE- In this Jan. 21, 2020 file photo, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Cruz is working on a book, to be published in October, about the Supreme Court. Regnery Publishing announced Monday, May 11 that the Texas Republican would draw upon his long legal background to provide an inside look at key court decisions. The new book is called “One Vote Away.” (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — At the request of President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has agreed to argue Texas’ lawsuit against four battleground states if the Supreme Court chooses to hear the case.

A spokesperson for Cruz confirmed to KXAN that President Trump made the request Tuesday night. The conversation was first reported by the New York Times.

The lawsuit led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claims that Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin made unconstitutional, last-minute changes to election proceedings due to the coronavirus pandemic, skewing the results. Texas AG Ken Paxton: ‘No discussions’ of pardon with the White House

Cruz is a former federal prosecutor and previously served as the Solicitor General of Texas, which typically argues the state’s high-profile cases before the Supreme Court. Notably, Texas Solicitor General Kyle Hawkins does not appear to be involved in Texas’ election lawsuit.

Paxton is asking the Supreme Court to delay a Dec. 14 deadline for state electors to report election results, officially sealing the election win for President-elect Joe Biden, and provide a remedy for the issue.

“We look at these other states who are not following their state laws, who are not following what the constitution says, and it affects, disenfranchises our voters because it’s a national election and this was the only action we could take,” Paxton said.

EXCLUSIVE: Texas AG Ken Paxton answers questions about whistleblower allegations

On Wednesday, Trump intervened in Paxton’s lawsuit, which is now backed by 17 other states, each won by the president.

The four states named in Paxton’s lawsuit have until 2 p.m. CT to file responses with the Supreme Court, which will then decide whether or not to hear the case.

Paxton, an ally of President Trump, will reportedly join at least 12 other state attorneys general for lunch at the White House Thursday afternoon.