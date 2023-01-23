AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Senate committee assignments for the 88th Legislature.

Sen. Bryan Hughes was appointed chairman of the Committee on Jurisprudence and reappointed chairman for the Committee on State Affairs.

Hughes is an East Texas native and attended Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler before earning his law degree from Baylor University. He is serving his second term in the Texas Senate, representing 16 counties in East Texas.

The Committee on State Affairs is made up of 13 members and has jurisdiction over matters involving regulation and deregulation of utilities and electric industry, pipeline companies and duties and conduct of officers and employees of the state government.

The Committee on Jurisprudence has nine members and jurisdiction over matters that pertain to civil law, civil procedure in the courts of Texas, creating, changing, or otherwise affecting courts of judicial districts of the state and establishing districts for the election of judicial officers.

“I am grateful to Lt. Governor Patrick for reappointing me as Chair of the Senate Committee on State Affairs and for giving me the additional honor of serving as Chair of the Senate Committee on Jurisprudence. I will use these positions of leadership to support the limited government and free market policies that have made Texas a beacon of hope in our nation and the world.” Sen. Bryan Hughes

Hughes also serves on the Finance, Health and Human Services, Natural Resources and Economic Development and Nominations committees.