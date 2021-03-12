Senator Cornyn, Rep. Henry Cuellar tour detention facility for migrant children in South Texas

(KETK)- Hundreds of migrants are coming to Texas every single day. On Friday, some state lawmakers visited the border to see the situation first hand.

They’re calling out and criticizing the new policies.

The president is also receiving criticism from some republicans.

This week the White House announced they are seeking $4 billion over the next four years to address migration issues.

Republican Senator John Cornyn and Democratic Representative Henry Cueller toured a dentention facility for migrant children in south Texas.

Prior to the tour, the state lawmakers received a briefing from US Border Patrol and held a roundtable with leaders from the area about the impact the increase in migrants is having in their communities.

East Texas representative Louie Gohmert also recently spoke out against President Biden’s handling of the border this week.

Furthermore, both lawmakers agreed during today’s roundtable they would like to see more immigration judges at the border to handle 1.2 million backlogged immigration court cases.

Senator Cornyn also said today they learned it’s not just people migrating from Central America or Mexico.

The Border Patrol agents have seen people from 55 different countries at their Del Rio facility.