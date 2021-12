GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — State Rep. Jay Dean is set to serve a fourth term in Austin.

The deadline for candidates to file in Texas closed early this week, and with no other candidate for house District Seven, Dean will again run unopposed.

Currently he represents Gregg and Upshur counties. After the new redistricting map is adopted in 2022, his district will instead include Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties.

Primary elections will take place in March.